Parents-vegans starved their child’s hunger to death
The couple from the city of Cape coral (Florida, U.S.), 30-year-old Ryan and 35-year-old Sheila O’leary, appeared in court charged with manslaughter of her eight month old son.
Ryan and Sheila — staunch vegans. Vegan is the most strict form of vegetarianism that excludes the consumption of animal products. The couple put on adhere to their strict their diet and their children. They did not receive from eating practically nothing but raw vegetables and fruits.
The youngest could not survive on such a diet — despite the fact that the mother said that she continued to breastfeed him. Sheila called in service of rescue, when he found his son lifeless. Arrived on-call doctors stated the death of a child. As shown by the autopsy, the boy suffered a severe depletion due to malnutrition, which caused serious complications. At 18 months he weighed a little over 7.5 pounds — as much on average should weigh the seven-month child.
According to the newspaper Metro, Sheila said that on the day of death of the boy she noticed that his breathing is shallow and worried, thinking that you need someone to consult about this. But then her husband fell asleep. When I woke up, the child already showed no signs of life.
Other children O’leary, three and five years, was also severely malnourished, looked gaunt and extremely pale. Of height and weight much below normal. In the house there was another girl — the daughter of Sheila from her first marriage. The child lived at O’leary’s spouse, then with his father in Virginia. And apparently, because of this, looked much healthier, his brothers.
