Parents warn of deadly new Internet challenge among adolescents
A new viral Internet trend, called “Skull Breaker Challenge”, is so dangerous that medical experts warn that no one repeated it. This writes Fox News.
Challenge originated in Spain after two students recorded a video for TikTok, performing the trick.
It involves three people standing close to each other, then each take turns jumping. While the person in the middle is in the air, the other two participants knock him down when landing. Man loses balance, falls and hits his head during a fall.
Since the original video went viral, others brave teenagers have repeated this risky stunt.
In the network appeared the statement? during the challenge people even die.
“People died during this new challenge,” reads the caption to the video.
But doctors and parents are currently sounding the alarm and for “Skull Breaker Challenge” for obvious reasons.
8 Feb mother from Arizona, Valerie Hodson wrote post Facebook to share the scary photo of his son, who was the victim of a “vicious cruel viral joke”. Hodson said her son had a head injury, stitches on the face and severe cuts in his mouth.
“He landed hard on his back and hit his head, trying to stand, he lost consciousness, and fell backwards, landing on the face, — explained the mother. The school doctor rushed to him, all the while the other boys laughed when he was lying unconscious on the pavement”.
“I really thought hard whether to publish this but I feel like I have to do it,” she added.
A few days later the mother from Alabama issued a similar warning. Teri Wimmer Smith said that her son, Parker, received two fractures in his wrist and will undergo surgery after also took part in this challenge.
“Parents, tell your kids that it’s dangerous,” writes Smith.
Dr. Nathan Richards, is a doctor specializing in internal medicine and Pediatrics at the medical center of the Wexner of the state University of Ohio, said that the problem is potentially fatal.
“”Skull Breaker Challenge” is a new joke that is spread in social networks, which leads to serious injuries in the head and neck,” said Richards.
“This may be due to a variety of serious and even life-threatening injuries, including bleeding, hematomas, skull fractures, deformation of the neck, broken neck, concussion and long-term complications of concussion, internal bleeding or brain hemorrhage, loss of consciousness, paralysis and death,” he said.
“Although it may seem like a harmless joke for kids and Teens, they should be aware of the potentially serious consequences of performing this challenge,” added Richards.
Psychologist Sabrina Sykes, PhD, noted in his blog that the popular challenges offer youngsters “instant popularity among peers in the form of “likes” and “readers”, providing recognition and supporting the self-esteem of a teenager.”
“Parents should be familiar with social media platforms and engage their Teens in conversations about these online zelengaj,” writes Sykes.
“Remember that, although adolescents continue to grow and learn to navigate social relationships, through these conversations, parents can encourage the development of skills of the thoughtful and rational thinking in the child,” she added.
