Paris Hilton’s grandfather died
In the United States died, the grandfather of Paris Hilton.
Paris Hilton, which plans to buy a resort complex in Transcarpathia, said on Twitter about the death of her own grandfather, the owner of a hotel chain of Hilton Barron Hilton. He died in Los Angeles, September 19, at the age of 91 years.
Model and socialite Paris Hilton wrote on the social network as saddened by the death of his grandfather. She has also published archival photographs with the head of the family Hilton.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather, Barron Hilton. He was a legend, a visionary, a brilliant, beautiful, kind and lived a life full of achievements and adventures,” says Paris.
According to official information from the Hilton family, Barron died of natural causes at his home.
Barron Hilton was born in 1927. In 1966, he succeeded his father Conrad Hilton as President and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation. Barron led Campania 30 years after leaving the presidency in 1996.
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 20, 2019