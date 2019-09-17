“Paris prostitutes don’t need”: fans “warmly” welcomed Neymar (photo)
Neymar scores the winning goal
In the framework of the 5th round of French League 1 champion and leader of the current season – “Paris Saint-Germain” took in “Parc de Prince” “Strasbourg” and won a difficult victory 1:0.
During the match supporters of Paris hung the controversial banner which was addressed to the leader of his team, Neymar.
“20 million euros to go back to Messi. Paris does not need prostitutes,” wrote the ultras PSG.
Recall that Neymar wanted to leave PSG to Barcelona and was willing to pay for it of 20 million Euro from his pocket, but the clubs failed to agree on the transfer. Following this statement, fans of the Paris club against Brazilian star.
The grotesque of the last match is reinforced by the fact that the only goal of the match was scored in stoppage time, and the author of a victorious goal was the Neymar, and he did it effectively, the Brazilian blow through.