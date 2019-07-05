“Paris St Germain” increased the player “Manchester United” (video)

Ander Herrera

“Paris St Germain” has announced the signing of former midfielder “Manchester United” Ander Herrera, according to the official website of the Champions of France.

29-year-old Basque has signed with the Paris club five-year contract.

Previous place of work Herrera was Manchester United for which he played from 2014 to 2019.

During this time Anderson was held for the “red devils” 189 matches and scored 20 goals and recorded 27 assists.

In addition, in the “United” Herrera won the Europa League Cup and the FA community shield and English League Cup.

The Spaniard left Manchester United this summer as a free agent, the parties were unable to agree on a contract extension.

