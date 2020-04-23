“Paris St Germain” is ready to release Kilian Mbappe free
Kilian Mbappe
“Paris St Germain” is ready to release their star striker Kilian Mbappe free in 2022, according to AS.
The current contract of the world champion in 2018 in the national team of France with the club runs until the summer of 2022.
PSG sporting Director Leonardo hopes to extend the contract with Kilian at least for one season. However, if this does not happen, the club will not sell a player neither in this nor in the next year, and will allow Mbappe to leave PSG on a free transfer after the end of the contract.
21-year-old player actively interested in real Madrid and Liverpool.
Earlier Mbappe put forward one condition PSG contract extension.
In the current season of Ligue 1, the Frenchman has spent 20 matches in which he scored 18 goals and gave 5 assists. Also on account of his 5 goals in 7 Champions League matches.