“Paris St Germain” lose 10 million euros from the game without spectators against Borussia
March 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
“Parc des princes”
Tomorrow in Paris at the “Parc des princes” will be the first in the history of the draw playoff Champions League match between “Paris St Germain” and Dortmund “Borussia”, which will be held in front of empty stands.
This measure was taken due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
However, this precaution would entail financial losses. The Paris club will lose about 10 million euros, which could fetch for the sale of tickets and related game services, according to RMC Sport,
We will remind, the first game ended with the victory of the German team with the score 2:1.