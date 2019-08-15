“Paris St Germain” Neymar was suspended from training with the team
August 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Neymar
The user “Paris St Germain” decided to suspend striker Neymar from training with the team, reports championat.com referring to Esporte Interativo.
27-year-old Brazilian star of the champion of France is trained individually, emphasizes the publication. Thus the club intends to prevent a player receiving a new trauma before his possible transfer to another club.
The management of Parisians took the decision to sell the player and put it in the news of head coach Thomas Tuchel is that he can not rely on Neymar.
Earlier it was reported that real Madrid the lead in the fight for Neymar, since PSG doesn’t want to sell the player to Barcelona because of strained relations with the Catalan club.
Loading...