“Paris St Germain” officially recognized as champion of French-2019/20 – media
PSG
Two days after the statement of the Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe cancellation of all sporting events until the autumn, the Board of Directors of the Professional football League decided to terminate the professional Championships in League 1 and League 2, and fix places in the League tables, according to L Equpe.
Thus, the “Paris St Germain” is recognized as the champion of France. This is the ninth title for the Paris club. According to this indicator, he caught up with Marseille and is now second only to “Saint-Etienne”, which won the championship 10 times.
In the group stage of the Champions League-2020/21 France, apart from PSG, will present “Marseille”. In the Champions League qualification will be the “Rennes”, which in the standings only 1 point ahead of Lille.
In the main tournament of League of Europe will start the Lille and Rheims, in the qualifying round of the LE – “nice”.
Add that the remaining seventh Lyon will be without European competition for the first time since 1997. “Reims” and “nice,” he conceded only one point.
Leave elite division “Toulouse” and “Amiens”, the place which is a “lance” and “Lorient”, which took first and second place in the League 2.
Recall the Championships of England, Spain, Germany and Italy while paused.