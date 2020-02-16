“Paris St Germain” scored 4 goals the outsider in League 1, but failed to win, conceding a 90+2 minute (video)
The players of “Amen” say a draw in a match with the champion
In the framework of the 25th round of French League 1 champion and leader of the current championship – “Paris St Germain” it was an away game with one of outsiders – “Amiens”, and to the 40 th minute, lost 0:3.
However, the goal of the ex-player “Manchester United” andera Herrera in the last minute of the first half, breathed in the Parisians hope. And after the break, the guests took only 29 minutes to come forward – 4:3.
But the last word was for the players, “Amiens”.
90+2 minute of the Sulfur Giresse scored twice in the second and final time made the score a draw – 4:4.