“Paris St Germain” supported China in the fight against coronavirus, playing against Bordeaux in special t-shirts (photo)
February 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Edinson Cavani
In the final match of the 26th round of the French Ligue 1 on “Park de Prince” “Paris Saint-Germain” took a principled rivals Bordeaux.
Parisians have won strong-willed victory 4:3.
Note that on a match that was marked by the removal of Neymar, the PSG players were wearing shirts to support China in fighting the coronavirus.
Instead of the logo of the title sponsor on the outfit is the inscription “Stay Strong China” (stay strong, China) for Chinese and English.
Recall that China is the focus of the spread of coronavirus. Chinese authorities have already confirmed more than 75 thousand cases of infection.
Earlier it was reported that in Italy, because of the coronavirus has suffered a number of matches of Serie A.