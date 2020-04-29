“Paris St Germain” wants to finish the home Champions League matches outside France
Nasser Al-Khelaifi
On the eve of Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe, speaking before the National Assembly, announced the cancellation of all sporting events in the country in season 2019/20 due to pandemic coronavirus.
Thus, football season in France can be considered completed.
However, the guide “Paris St Germain” is not going to sacrifice participation in the Champions League, which should continue in July, especially because the Parisians are already out in the quarter-finals.
In this regard, the President of PSG Nasser al-Khelaifi said that the club respects the decision of the authorities, but is willing to go for alternative options to continue participation in the tournament.
“We respect the government and their decisions, but we wish to continue to play in the Champions League. If you cannot organize matches in France, we are ready to play in other countries”, – quotes the President of Parisians Get French Football News.