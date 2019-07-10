Park the Grand Canyon is celebrating the 100th anniversary: impressive PHOTO
National Park Grand Canyon in Arizona is celebrating this year the hundred anniversary of the founding.
The canyon is one of the most impressive on Earth began to form about 75 million years ago. The length of the Grand Canyon is 445 kilometers, the depth at the lowest point — 1.8 km. Today it is one of the most popular parks in the USA, annually visited about 6 million tourists, writes “Voice of America”.
The canyon cut by the Colorado river in the thickness of limestones, shales and sandstones. The length of the canyon is 446 km Width (at the plateau) ranges from 6 to 29 km, at the bottom level is less than a kilometer. To depths of 1800 m.
National Park the Grand Canyon is one of the oldest national parks in the USA. Located within the Grand canyon of the Colorado river is one of the most recognized natural wonders of the world. Square Park — 4 927 square km.
South rim is most visited, here are the most popular viewing point. The North rim is much less visited. The other part of the canyon is remote and inaccessible, though many of them accessible by Hiking trails and country roads.
The area around the Grand Canyon became a national monument on 11 January 1908 and was declared a national Park on 19 February 1919. The establishment of the Park was one of the first successes of the environmental movement. National Park status could hinder the execution of plans for the construction of a dam on the Colorado river inside the Park boundaries. Later UNESCO declared the Park a world heritage site.
The Grand Canyon, including its extensive system of adjacent canyons is neither the largest nor the deepest in the world, but it is valued primarily for its harmonious combination of size, depth and multi-layers of naked rocks that date back up to Precambrian times.