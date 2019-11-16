Parkinson’s disease: the early signs
Parkinson’s disease that destroys the nervous system and is fatal, usually associated with tremor, although this feature appears already at a late stage of the disease. Have Parkinson’s disease have symptoms, which manifest themselves much earlier than the shaking.
Parkinson’s disease – diagnosis faced by every hundredth person after 60 years. The disease occurs when a large part of the neurons that produce dopamine, the neurotransmitter of the nervous system, which participates in the control of movements. Because of the lack of dopamine in patients with Parkinson’s symptoms such as tremor of limbs and head, slowness in movement, impaired balance, General stiffness in the body. At the same time these symptoms appear only when the affected nerve cells are already largely disconnected.
In Parkinson’s disease there are early symptoms, but they are not so clear and they are usually not associating with dangerous disorder. Meanwhile, early therapy may weaken and slow the disease.
The earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease. The initial symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are nonspecific and may not have anything to do with motor function.
In particular, the signs of the disease may be the following deviations to the usual systems of the body:
If these signs become more frequent, and they have no obvious explanation, you should seek examination by the neurologist. It is especially important to those surveyed who have close relatives with Parkinson’s disease.
Of medical tests early diagnosis of the disease allows the skin biopsy. The diagnosis is established according to certain protein deposits in the nerve endings of the skin.
Why is it helpful to write by hand. Handwriting helps detect Parkinson’s disease at an early stage. Studies show that this changes the font: the letters are very small. For people cases writing becomes a task: they need to make serious efforts to write.