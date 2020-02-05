Parliament has taken the first step to the abolition of the tax discrimination Popov
February 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
On the eve of important changes in the tax area , the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the bill to abolish tax discrimination against natural persons-entrepreneurs (FLP – ROS., FOP – Ukr.). This is reported by UNN.
The draft law on amendments to the law “On collection and accounting of single contribution for obligatory state social insurance” on elimination of discrimination among payers of single social contribution (ERU) (No. 2166).
The decision was supported by 366 people’s deputies of Ukraine.
Thus, the bill provides an exemption from the payment of ERUs persons engaged in independent professional activity. Such activities included:
- scientific;
- literary;
- artistic;
- educational or teaching;
- medical;
- practice law, including lawyers, notaries;
- religious activity, other similar activity and receive income from this activity under condition of registration of physical persons – entrepreneurs and implementing them one activity at a time.