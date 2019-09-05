Parody footage from popular films with cats instead of heroes
The artist redraws the well-known scene.
The artist from Petrozavodsk Mikhail Soloviev specializiruetsya illustrations for children’s books. For one of his projects, Michael has created an amusing parody of the famous films, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the BigPicture.
He demonstrated that cats can replace anyone and will look perfectly in any frame. It looks very funny and unexpectedly harmonious.
Titanic
Pirates of the Caribbean
Pulp fiction
Beauty
Pulp fiction
The seven year itch
Prisoner of the Caucasus
The diamond arm