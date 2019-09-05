Parody footage from popular films with cats instead of heroes

September 5, 2019
Пародии на кадры из популярных фильмов с котами вместо героев

The artist redraws the well-known scene.

The artist from Petrozavodsk Mikhail Soloviev specializiruetsya illustrations for children’s books. For one of his projects, Michael has created an amusing parody of the famous films, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the BigPicture.

He demonstrated that cats can replace anyone and will look perfectly in any frame. It looks very funny and unexpectedly harmonious.

Titanic

Pirates of the Caribbean

Pulp fiction

Beauty

Pulp fiction

The seven year itch

Prisoner of the Caucasus

The diamond arm

