Parrot-cyclist laugh Network
September 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the Internet appeared the video, which shows us no ordinary parrot.
This smart bird received from the owners a gift of a small bike specifically for her. Parrot has mastered riding a miniature vehicle and made a short trip in front of the camera.
By the way, the audience enjoyed not only the main character, but his means of transportation. The big-eyed saw, what we bought is made in the form of a shark, and was touched by such a spectacle, it’s not every day you see a parrot traveling on a shark.