Parrot got rid of the robber, copied the barking of a dog

Попугай избавился от грабителя, скопировал лай собаки

This guard will not prevent every.

Funny video posted by one a resident of South Africa. The footage of his parrot cockatoo with dogs barking near the gate of the house of a stranger, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to hyser.com.ua.

According to the owner of the bird, parrot, 19 years old, he grew up among dogs and learned to copy their barking.

It is possible that this “caretaker” of the house can do without dogs. Cockatoo barking can drive away the uninvited guests.

