Parrot Kirill — a perfect helper in the kitchen! And potatoes clean, and conversation support

| July 3, 2019 | News | No Comments

Попугай Кирюша — идеальный помощник на кухне! И картошку почистит, и беседу поддержит

The owners are extraordinary parrot breed Jaco decided to share a video with users of their normal day. Main hero of the video name is Kirill, and he constantly helps his owners in daily Affairs! All routine household chores, including cooking, he does with their owners. Even during the labor process, he does not stop, and was amused by their conversations.

For example, the host always asks the parrot how to talk to other animals: crow, cat, dog. And he exactly reproduces the sounds of the listed animals! He loves to improvise and imitate him of whom it was asked.

After watching this video you will see for yourself that with such a helper in the kitchen will not get bored! He’s restless, so chat isn’t his only occupation.
Kirill sometimes behaves like a little child, and to observe his movements and always wants.

Watch the video and see for yourself!

