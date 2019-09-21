Parrot showed how to play bowling
The parrot became the master of bowling.
It turns out, I love bowling not only people but also parrots, and proved the main character of this video, reports facenews.ua.
Shots taken in China and loved the social network users, show us a bird that has perfectly mastered the game of bowling — however, we are not talking about this large bowling alley, and a smaller version.
Parrot busily throwing the ball and shows the true craftsmanship, with one blow knocked all the pins miniature. And because talent should not be unrewarded, smart bird after his successful throw gets a tasty treat.