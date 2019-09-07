Parrot was chasing a large bird
September 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
We all know that love is a whimsical feeling, the object of which may not always be suitable.
This story happened with the parrot, shot on video by the inhabitants of New South Wales (Australia). He is clearly smitten with tender feelings for kukabara (or giant Kingfisher) and began to “drive up” to such a wonderful lady with incredible and very funny antics.
Alas, but the great feeling I had no future, and the main character did not succeed in interspecies love. Kookaburra absolutely indifferently looked on the show the boyfriend, and periodically does the beak opened as if yawning and showing this total disregard for the parrot.