Parsley protects against cancer and has other healing properties
The healing properties of parsley are associated with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect: it contains nutrients that can prevent many types of diseases, including many types of cancers.
Scientists say that parsley can do much more than just smell good and give dishes a pleasant taste. According to the data published in the journal of Natural Health, the humble parsley contains many natural compounds that exhibit strong antioxidant activity. In other words, they protect vulnerable cells in tissues and organs of the body from oxidative stress, which destroys them and contributes to the formation of tumors.
The ability of parsley to protect the body from cancer, scientists associated with its substance apigenin. Parsley contains apigenin, a lot of phytonutrient whose anticancer properties are well understood. In particular, it was found that apigenin has inhibitory effect on IKKa — enzyme responsible for the growth and progression of cancer. According to the researchers, apigenin slows down the production of this enzyme to a complete stop, thereby preventing further development of disease.
Other studies of properties of apigenin have also shown its ability to influence various types of cancer. In particular, the researchers experimented with apigenine, using as target cells of lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer. In all tests, a component of parsley has demonstrated its ability to prevent the growth of cancer cells or even kill cells. In the case of 2013, apigenin helped to destroy up to 86 percent of cancer cells of the lungs.
Dried parsley is a great source of apigenin. If you take the fresh parsley, then every 100 grams contain from 225 to 300 milligrams of apigenin. At the same time, experts say to use anti-cancer properties of the substance, it is enough to eat in the amount of 10 milligrams. Thus every day is enough to eat a tablespoon of fresh chopped herbs.
Interestingly, in the form of dried parsley contains a more powerful level of apigenin: 100 grams of dried parsley give as much as 13,000 milligrams of this phytochemicals. To protect against cancer is enough to eat a pinch of dried parsley a day.
Other anti-cancer compounds in parsley. Apigenin is not the only anti-cancer compound found in parsley. Its essential oil is effective against certain carcinogens.
In addition, parsley is rich in carotenoids that are in a group of antioxidant phytonutrients that protect cells from inflammation and prevent cancer.
In addition to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, parsley is full of vitamins. It contains vitamins a, K, C and E, beta-carotene, chlorophyll, cryptoxanthin, folate, lutein, zeaxanthin.
The phytonutrients in parsley increase the efficiency of the liver, when it comes to detoxification of harmful compounds in the blood. In addition, they improve the vision and support healthy eye function.
Fiber parsley, in turn, help digestion. Its use can improve appetite and normalize the digestive process and urine production, reduce spasms.