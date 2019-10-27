Participant in the marathon with a “Jesus saves” saved from the attack of the runner by the name of Jesus
American Tyler moon has decided to participate in his first race at 16 miles during the marathon, Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis, and got the room with the words “Jesus Saves” (“Jesus saves”).
After twelve kilometers, Tyler suffered a heart attack, he fell and hit his head on the asphalt.
By Tyler ran several runners, including assistant anesthesiologist named Jesus (Jesus) Bueno. The rescue runners did Tyler artificial respiration and heart massage until it is taken away by ambulance.
After Muna was taken to the hospital, Jesus himself contacted the runner to make sure he was okay. Tyler thanked Jesus and the others involved for their help.
Now moon believes that the inscription on the shirt was prophetic and wants to repeat the race in 2020.
