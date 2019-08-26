Participant of the Spice Girls is fighting for an increase in alimony
Spice Girls member Mel b, which was a long process rozliczenia with her husband-a tyrant Stephen Belafonte, now began to struggle with him for an increase in alimony on the daughter.
According to the publication DailyMail, because Scary Spice is now not busy in any project, it is going through a difficult period.
She announced that her income has decreased many times and now does not cover monthly expenses in the amount of 120 thousand dollars, therefore, demanded that the Belafonte increase the amount of child support.
Mel b has filed a petition in the Supreme court of California in Los Angeles, which indicated that the last earnings she received while working as a judge in the show Got Talent, but the contract ended in the fall.
The singer stressed that she’s almost a year was not a stable salary. It is known that after the reunification of the Spice Girls Mel b has toured with the group. But she refused to disclose the amount of his fee.
Recall, Mel b is often at the center of scandals. Her revelations about sex with a colleague in the Spice Girls Jerry Halliwell caused a great resonance in the Network.