Participants in a funeral lunch in Germany mistakenly fed a pie made with hash
In the German city of Withagen after the funeral tradition funeral the group went to the restaurant for pie and coffee.
As noted, after receiving the pie, the group of people deteriorated state. People complained of nausea and dizziness and called an ambulance.
Militiamen found out that an employee of the restaurant, which usually cooks and bakes, he asked his 18-year-old daughter bake a cake. However, memorial treats a woman accidentally took from the fridge the other pie, which her daughter prepared for another occasion.
Currently, the police are investigating and finds out incident details.