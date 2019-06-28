Participants of the G20 summit fed roasted monkfish and flowers
Japanese Osaka whistle to end the first day of the summit “Big twenty”. Reporters learned that the lunch of heads of state were treated to dishes prepared by the chefs of the restaurant at the Hyatt Regency.
In the menu published by the organizers of the meeting, said that as a snack politicians suggested vegetable purée, terrine of sea bass, edible flowers and deep-fried monkfish.
As the main meals were served chicken balantin (roll), risotto, shiso leaves, tofu with zucchini flowers, nasturtium flowers and leaves of Perilla.
For dessert, guests of the summit had the opportunity to enjoy banana cakes and
fruit ice cream.
Among the drinks were served local champagne, Muscat, orange juice and Japanese mineral water. On request menu to include vegetarian, Halal and fish dishes.
The organizers also envisaged that the summit participants want to be supported not only in the afternoon. To this end, the center operates a canteen where there are dishes and drinks of traditional Japanese cuisine.
