Participants Open Kids openly talked about relationships with guys
In the summer of 2019 popular group Open Kids would be without a fifth of participants. The team left suddenly, Anya Muzafarova, in this connection, the group launched a large-scale casting-show “I Want to OPEN KIDS“that will help them to find a new party.
Recently released fourth series of the popular reality show, where the second creative task was acting, which was voiced by the participants of the project of the famous musician, singer and actor Sergey Babkin. This job brought girls on candid conversations about relationships with guys.
Member of the core group members from 16 to 19 years, and during the period of existence of the group of girls never raised the topic of love and Dating, and avoided the issue. But this time, as the job itself and the atmosphere of training, was facilitated by straight talk.
“For us, it was such a challenge. We never discussed personal life. Itself is not a simple mission from Starfleet expert imperceptibly led to a discussion about such a personal issue. Each of us was a completely different story of the relationship that both contributed to the assignment and some of us even bothered”-
shared his impressions of the members of the band Open Kids.
The task was not easy. The girls had to get into pairs and prepare an acting scene on the topic “Love triangle”. The participants themselves and the contestants of the show were shocked by the job and its execution. It turned out that this situation already happened to some girls. So dive into the way was easier. And the male role in this task was performed by Sasha Ozolin, actor of the popular series “Kiev day and night”.
Girls were not afraid to experiment, is not lost during improvisation, well-behaved and confident. And thus it was not half the actor’s education. At least they have all the data in order to start playing professionally
he said.
The next series of the show will be released this Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 on the official YouTube channel of the band.