Participating countries of the UN security Council has demanded from Russia to release Ukrainian sailors
Member countries of the UN security Council Belgium, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and Estonia issued a joint statement after a meeting of the Council regarding the law on the functioning of the Ukrainian language. This is stated in the communication from the permanent mission of Ukraine to the organization’s page in Facebook.
“We as member States of the European Union fully supported the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and condemn Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. We call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally release all 24 soldiers illegally captured 25 Nov 2018 during the incident near the Kerch Strait, and to return the captured Ukrainian court according to the decision of the International Tribunal for the law of the sea on 20 may,” the statement says.
Also representatives from these countries urged Russia to resume the freedom of navigation in the Azov sea, to stop supporting the conflict in the Donbas and to refrain from actions that threaten the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which mean a full resumption of state control of Ukraine over the territory described in the agreement. In particular, from Russia demanded to stop its financial support for the separatists and to stop issuing passports to Ukrainian citizens in the Donbass.
Six countries also said that I condemn the unacceptable attack on an ambulance near the Water July 1. In addition, countries condemn actions that prevent or threaten the OSCE’s special monitoring mission in the Donbass, and encourage both parties to implement fully the Minsk agreements and to maintain a dialogue in the Normandy format at the level of the TAG in Minsk.
“We encourage the participation of Russia and Ukraine in the meeting at the level of political advisors in the Normandy format in Paris on 12 July, as well as the successful breeding of forces and means in the Village of Lugansk in July. We insist that the Security Council should remain seized of the question, as the situation in Ukraine is a matter of international concern“, — is spoken in the message.
Due to the fact that July 17 is the fifth anniversary of the shooting down of flight MH17, which resulted in the death of 298 people, representatives of the countries called on all parties, in particular the Russian Federation, to fully cooperate with JIT and criminal proceedings in the Netherlands to establish responsibility for the Downing of MH17 in accordance with UN security Council resolution 2166.
As you know, the delegation of the Russian Federation convened the July 16 meeting of the UN security Council for discussion of the law of Ukraine on ensuring of functioning of Ukrainian as the state language, which yesterday came into force. put in place representative of Russia, for his words about “pinching” in Ukraine the Russian-speaking population. Yelchenko noted that Russia had abused its right to request the UN security Council re-consideration letters concerning the Ukrainian language in Ukraine.
