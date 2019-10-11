Particles clothing can affect health
Tissue, of which sew clothes, has changed dramatically in recent years. New synthetic materials that are antibacterial, protect against UV rays, water-repellent and stain-resistant, is especially popular in functional clothing.
“But nobody can say whether these new materials are more chemicals and harmful particles than natural fibers,” says Dusan Guise of the Federal Polytechnic school of Lausanne (EPFL), quoted by Der Standard.
Even normal clothing can contain a large number of particles and substances which the owner inhales. Among them, for example, stand the remnants of nicotine from cigarette smoke, germs from Pets or hazardous substances that are used in agriculture, medicine or industry, the researchers note. Previous studies have shown that nonsmokers who sit near the smoker with the remnants of nicotine on the clothes, was later found traces of nicotine in the blood and urine, explains the Guise.
However, the potential risk associated with this variety of particles and substances after inhalation, understudied, warns the Mask in a review article published in the journal “Science and technology in the field of the environment”. It is clear that clothing can be a significant source of particles and chemicals that daily breathe their carriers. However, for the most part about what it means for health, is not yet told.
In his earlier research work in the USA, the Mask of studied, in particular, the air quality in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital. He measured how the particles in the air spread throughout the Department and were in incubators, where children looked after. These particles can influence the development of the immune system of the child.
Dusan Mask plans to investigate production facilities where the materials are processed, and while he often advises to wash their clothes, to avoid negative health effects.