Partizani vs Karabakh live streaming free: preview, prediction

Partizani – Karabakh. Champions League match forecast (07/10/2019)
We offer a forecast for the Champions League qualification match, in which on 10 July, “Partizani” take “Karabakh”. Will the “red bulls” keep the “horses”? – read our material.
Partizani
The champion of Albania for 36 rounds of the last championship recorded in an asset 20 wins and 10 draws. The next Superleague tournament ” Partizani ” won by a margin of 11 points, and the difference between the goals scored and goals conceded was “+23”. The Reds Championship was completed with two world championships with Kukesi (1: 1) and Lyuftetari (1: 1). In preparation for the season, the Red Bulls lost the friendly match to Mourie (1: 2).
Karabakh
” Garabagh ” for the sixth time in succession became the champion of Azerbaijan. “Races” for 28 rounds recorded in an asset 20 wins and six world, while showing the best in the league performance in the attack – 65 goals. Gurban Gurbanov’s wards completed the national championship with a series of eight victories in a row. In preparation for the season, “black and white” won a victory and two draws.
Last season of the Champions League, the Azerbaijani team reached the group stage of the Europa League, where at the qualification stage they met with the Albanian Kukesi, which went with the score (3: 0), and our experts then gave correct predictions for the standoff.
Statistics
“Partizani” do not win four games in a row
Karabakh won 6 of the last 10 matches
Rivals will hold the first meeting in history
Forecast
Unlike the Albanian team, ” Karabakh ” is an experienced European Cup fighter and the country’s permanent champion. Bookmakers prefer the Azerbaijani team and it’s hard not to agree with them. We offer to play a combined rate on the success of the guests.