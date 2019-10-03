Partner Pugacheva stole a million
Business partner of the famous singer Alla Pugacheva, which showed slender legs in a daring mini, Andrew Iliopulo became a victim of robbers. The businessman had stolen securities, and one million rubles, which is approximately 380,5 thousand hryvnias.
The criminals broke into the office of a businessman in Moscow through the window and took from the office safe.
With Iliopulo hypnotherapy associates long-term partnership. In the group of companies “Novard” is a Shoe Corporation “Ekonika” which Alla Pugacheva has partnered for 22 years.
And though the singer herself has admitted that the businessman of it is unimportant, it takes part in the design of shoes and accessories.
“For me the most important thing that the shoes were not only elegant but comfortable. I have always had very healthy feet. So always choose for a long time what you’ll wear on your feet. Of course, I once went on stage without heels, but it doesn’t look as impressive as we would like. Try to find interesting models to forget that flat shoes”, — said at the presentation of his new Shoe collection Alla Pugacheva. She also told me that her father Boris Mikhailovich worked in the Shoe industry.
because always suffered from tight and uncomfortable shoes.
