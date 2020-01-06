Partner Ukrainian Leonid has established a unique age-related achievement NBA
Vince Carter
Legendary player Vince Carter, he is currently in the “Atlanta hawks”, became the first player in NBA history who played in four different decades.
On the eve of the 42-year-old player participated in a match against “Indiana Pacers” (116:111).
18 minutes spent on the floor, Vince scored 3 points, made the same number of rebounds and one assist.
Carter began his career in 1998 in the “Toronto raptors”. Subsequently, the defender played for “new Jersey nets”, “Orlando magic”, “Phoenix suns”, “Dallas Mavericks”, “Memphis Grizlis” and “Sacramento kings”.
For 42-year-old Carter this season will be the last in his professional career. Recall the “hawks” is the Ukrainian Alex the Sloth, who had a productive match against “Indiana”. In 27 minutes, the Ukrainian managed to score 16 points, made 9 rebounds and one assist.