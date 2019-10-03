Partners in “West ham” in awe of the game Yarmolenko and ready more often for him to pass

Партнеры по "Вест Хэму" в восторге от игры Ярмоленко и готовы еще чаще на него пасовать

Central defender “West ham” Issa Diop praised the acting Ukrainian midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko.

“Everyone knows the quality of “Jarmo”, – quotes the Frenchman of Senegalese descent press-service “hammers”.

“He had a long break with injury, but now he’s back to 100%, and it helps the team. We’re big fans,” added Diop.

Echoes the French and Ryan Fredericks.

“He (Yarmolenko, approx. – LB.ua) showing the highest level. We want to pass to Yarmolenko even more. We know that if he’s got the ball, something will happen. He is a special player,” said Ryan.

We will remind, Andrey in each of the last two rounds of the English Premier League scored a goal.

“West ham” shares in the table 4-5 places with Arsenal.

Next Saturday “the hammers” have a London Derby against the “crystal Palace” in the framework of the 8th round of the Premier League.

