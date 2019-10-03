Partners in “West ham” in awe of the game Yarmolenko and ready more often for him to pass
Andriy Yarmolenko
Central defender “West ham” Issa Diop praised the acting Ukrainian midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko.
“Everyone knows the quality of “Jarmo”, – quotes the Frenchman of Senegalese descent press-service “hammers”.
“He had a long break with injury, but now he’s back to 100%, and it helps the team. We’re big fans,” added Diop.
Echoes the French and Ryan Fredericks.
“He (Yarmolenko, approx. – LB.ua) showing the highest level. We want to pass to Yarmolenko even more. We know that if he’s got the ball, something will happen. He is a special player,” said Ryan.
We will remind, Andrey in each of the last two rounds of the English Premier League scored a goal.
“West ham” shares in the table 4-5 places with Arsenal.
Next Saturday “the hammers” have a London Derby against the “crystal Palace” in the framework of the 8th round of the Premier League.