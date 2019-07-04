Party for Russian-speaking and Shakespeare in the Park: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (5-7 July)
What: Anime Expo 2019
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center 1201 S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90015
Read more: from 3 to 7 July at the Los Angeles Anime Expo is 2019. All guests will have the opportunity to meet with some of the greatest anime creators and voice actors. On this 4-day exhibition will showcase various themed booths, workshops. In addition, you can ask questions and get autographs from the creators of the anime.
Also in the framework of the exhibition there will also be screenings of anime.
Cost: From $20.
What: salsa Night at Union Station
When: Friday, July 5 from 19:30.
Where: Los Angeles Union Station 800 N Alameda St Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: Metro Art invites everyone to an evening of bright salsa at Union Station. Guests can dance to the fiery rhythms in a live performance from the best Latin American musicians. This year, visitors will enjoy presentations SitaraSon, Rumbankete and Son Mayor.
Also all guests will be salsa lessons.
Cost: Free.
What: Free screening of the film ‘Boy next door’
When: Friday, 5 July, 20:00.
Where: Sunset Triangle Plaza, Los Angeles, California 90026
More: Guys next door (Boyz in the Hood) — American film-drama 1991, filmed by Director John Singleton; Academy award “Oscar”.
The film tells the story of three friends: two brothers Ricky and Darin and their friend Tre. They live in one of the black neighborhoods of Los Angeles, which is heavily criminalized and dangerous. Ricky loves sports and hopes to break out in people. His brother Darin gives in to temptation of the streets and associated with drugs and crime.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert under the open sky
When: Saturday, July 6 from 18:00.
Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: OFF THE 405 is an annual series of summer concerts under the open sky, in which some of the most exciting bands of today take the stage for an unforgettable experience amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunsets.
Cost: Free.
What: a Party for Russian-speaking
When: Saturday, July 6 from 17:45.
Where: Potato Chip Rock Ramona, CA 92065
Read more: party Guests waiting for the fun in the best traditions of the Slavs. In addition, all visitors can try authentic Russian kvass, and other traditional treats. This party is perfect for Russian speakers and their friends. This is a great chance to introduce their loved ones with their culture.
Cost: Free.
What: Shakespeare under the open sky
When: Saturday, 6 July from 19:30.
Where: Sierra Madre Memorial Park 111 Sierra Madre Blvd Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Read more: Shakespeare festival returns to the Sierra Madre for the fifth year in succession and traditionally holds its annual free performances in the open air.
Every Saturday from 6 July to 18 August, viewers will be able to watch the famous Shakespeare play “Much ADO about nothing”. You can take with you blankets and food for a picnic.
Cost: Free.
What: Fair 626 Night Market
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July.
Where: Santa Anita Park 285 W Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007
Read more: 626 Night Market, the biggest night fair in the U.S., offering products associated with Asian countries. It will feature food, handmade goods, art works, will also be a variety of games, musical performances and entertainment.
The event will be attended by over 250 entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and performers.
Cost: $5.
What: The Exhibition ‘Becoming Los Angeles
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July.
Where: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Exhibition tells the story of how Los Angeles has evolved from a tiny village to a metropolis. This 500-year Saga of how the city has gone from cowboys to cars, how the battle raged in his backyard, I was born in Hollywood and why the aqueduct has changed everything.
You will also see a video in which city leaders talk about what it means to be a native of California, living in Los Angeles today. In addition, you can listen to audio recordings of Museum visitors, who were there before you and share what means to them in Los Angeles, and to tell what the City of Angels means to you.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Architectural installation ‘Second home’
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July.
Where: Second Home at the Serpentine Pavilion, La Brea Tar Pits 5801 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles CA 90036
More info: This is an architectural installation by the best architects of the world. Here all visitors can walk directly to the building and admire the intricacies of architectural ideas from masters of their craft, but to feel comfort at home.
Cost: Free.
What: the Museum of relics
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 July.
Where: Valley Relics Museum 21630 Marilla St. Chatsworth CA 91311
Read more: Every week from Thursday to Saturday, the relics Museum opens its doors to offer guests of the exhibition dedicated to the pop culture of the past of the valley of San Fernando. The Museum is a medley of neon signs, vintage cars, historical documents, clothing and artifacts, combined together to help illuminate the unique history of the region.
Cost: $8-10.
