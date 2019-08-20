Party in the style of James bond: Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and others at the birthday party of Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas turned 30. Her anniversary birthday was celebrated with a big party in the style of James bond at Cipriani Wall Street in new York. The guests, among whom were his brothers Nick and Kevin with spouse Priyanka Chopras and Danielle Jonas, and Michael Park and Emilio Vitolo, he met together with his wife, Sophie Turner.
Joe, who was dressed in a white Tux and black pants (added bow tie), and Sophie in a slinky dark blue dress with slits up to the thigh came to the party in an Aston Martin just like 007!
Guests of the holiday post it is the many fashionable black-and-white shots taken in the photo booth. In one photo, Joe appears with a cigar in his mouth and the other holding a toy cat.
The hall was decorated in the style of James bond. The tables were like tables in the casino with personalized notes of one hundred dollars, on which was a picture of Joe Jonas. The waiters poured a Martini and gave everyone a cigar. It was a great night, everyone played poker and danced together. Friends sang “happy birthday”, and the hall made a tiered cake, which was decorated with a big head Joe Jonas caramel
— said one of the party guests.
On Thursday, Turner surprised her husband on stage during a concert by the Jonas Brothers in Washington (DC) at the stadium Capital One Arena. At the end of the performances on stage were the star of the show “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones) with a cake and the audience sang the birthday boy Happy Birthday.
Later, the musician wrote on his Instagram:
I couldn’t have asked for a better evening, thank you all very much! There is nothing better than to do what you love in his birthday.