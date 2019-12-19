Party Made in Russia and Pop-Up Opera: how to spend a weekend in Miami (20-22 Dec)
What: Ugly Sweater Party
When: Friday, December 20, from 12:00.
Where: The Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33130.
Read more: Remove from the wardrobe your ugliest sweater, grab your friends, head to the big party ugly Christmas sweaters in Miami. Enjoy live music, food, cocktails and a great pastime.
Cost: Free.
What: Master class on drawing for kids
When: Saturday, December 21, from 10:00.
Where: 190 W 49th St, 190 West 49th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012.
Read more: John F. Kennedy offers a free master class on drawing for children. Classes are held every Saturday. For more information please contact the organizers.
Cost: Free.
What: dinner Party MIAMI Made in Russia
When: Saturday, December 21, from 19:00.
Where: The Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132.
Read more: next Saturday will be the 21st a dinner Party MIAMI Made in Russia.
Visitors can expect a magical saxophone, vocals, and, of course, dancing.
Admission is free, but must register on this website.
To accurately get to the party, come early, as space is limited.
Cost: Free.
What: Hot chocolate with Santa
When: Saturday, December 21, from 10:00.
Where: Merrick Park, in front of City Hall, 405 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables.
More info: It will be unforgettable meeting with Santa Claus, during which he will entertain you, while you enjoy hot chocolate and delicious cookies. You can also take a picture with Santa to commemorate the evening.
To attend the event, pre-registration is required — click here.
Cost: $10.
What: Winterland at the Farm
When: Saturday, December 21, from 11:30.
Where: 14890 SW 216th St, Miami, Florida 33170.
More info: Christmas themed event will take place on the farm. Here you will find: photo shoot, festive snacks, a magic show and more.
In particular, here you will be able to ride a pony, visit the racetrack with the horses, visit the petting zoo and more.
Cost: $11,99.
What: the Festival of lights Luminosa
When: Saturday, December 21, from 17:00.
Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132, United State
More info: Visit the festival of light Luminosa, you will find yourself in thick jungle, lighted a huge, spectacular illuminated exhibits, will see hundreds of lanterns. All this will give the atmosphere that you will not find anywhere else on the planet.
Also you will walk in the forest at night surrounded by glowing jellyfish and corals, shining alligators and flamingos. And finally, stroll through one of the most popular and colorful areas of Miami — wynwood, decorated with Chinese lanterns and handmade.
Price: 29,70 From.
What: The Return Of Santa
When: Saturday, December 21, from 13:00.
Where: CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th Street, Doral, FL 33166.
Read more: this Saturday Santa Claus will again visit the city of Doral. Bring a camera to take a picture with him. Guests can dance to the festive music, listen to stories of Santa, to participate in various workshops, write a letter to Santa and more.
Visiting the event is free, but registration is required — click here.
Cost: Free.
What: 12th Night Celebration
When: Sunday, December 22, from 16:00.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami 455 Grand Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33149.
More info: the Event is 12th Night Celebration will create a real festive atmosphere on the eve of New year and Christmas. I look forward to festive carols, meeting Santa Claus, tasty treats and more.
Cost: Free.
What: Salsa in the Park Bayfront Park
When: Sunday, December 22, from 18:00.
Where: Baila Miami, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Florida 33132.
More info: Every Friday and Sunday in the Park Bayfront Park offers free classes in salsa. Visit – for free. For more information please contact the organizer of the event.
Cost: Free.
What: Pop-Up Opera production of Igor Konyukhov
When: Saturday, December 21, with
Where: Paradise Plaza, 151 Northeast 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137.
Read more: New Opera NYC, in collaboration with artistic Director Igor Konyukhov is a great event — Pop-Up Opera. This is a special gala performance of the best Opera singers in Miami with the participation of bravado from the Opera Turandot, Rigoletto, La Traviata and many other cities.
Cost: Free.
What: a Concert of Basta in Miami
When: Sunday, December 22, from 20:00.
Where: Sport of Kings (Gulfstream Park), 501 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
More info: due to numerous requests of admirers of creativity and talent Basta in December 2019 Basil again perform on the best stages in America. Offers fantastic, bright and unforgettable mega show, which the artist will perform his most famous hits, and also songs from the new album.
Basta — one of the most respected artists performing hip-hop with an incredible atmosphere, soulful lyrics, and incredible music. It tracks the trend no less, for over 13 years, and is in leading music charts, only the first position.
On account of Basta for over 10 coolest albums that I know if not all, many. And songs are regularly dismantled in quotes, thought-provoking fans of all ages.
Cost: from $65.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.