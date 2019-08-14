Party mask 4-in-1
Each babe wants to preserve the youthfulness of the face. Hiking in the SPA, take a lot of time and a noticeable hit on the wallet. Women are constantly in search of unique remedies that will carefully look after and clean. Hard to imagine, but such a means is, and it is in almost every home – it’s soda!
Soda two-component mask
Soda has disinfectant and antimicrobial properties, which helps to cleanse the skin. Penetrating deeply, it removes dirt, dead skin cells, helping to fight pimples and acne. Soda also has a slight whitening effect, smoothing the complexion.
Cleansing
For cleansing mask to need baking soda and hydrogen peroxide in a ratio of 2 to 1. The product should be applied on the face and after 15 minutes, gently massaging wash off the mask. After this it will not hurt to apply a moisturizer.
Hydration
Soda in a duet with olive oil perfectly softens and moisturizes the skin. Combine 1 tablespoon of oil and 2 tablespoons (tablespoons) of baking soda. The mask is recommended to apply on clean skin and leave for 20 minutes, then just rinse with water.
Exfoliating effect
The wonderful properties of oatmeal we all know. The mask of oatmeal and baking soda will give the face a smooth and gently evens the complexion. To obtain the funds you need to mix 1 spoon of baking soda and 2 tablespoons of the flakes (here take teaspoons). Add a little water and stir. RUB the mixture and leave for 20 minutes. Wash off the mask can cool water.
The fight against acne
Effective mask for acne can be prepared independently. Mix 1 g of baking soda, one tbsp. of cream (preferably 30% fat) and honey. Apply miracle mask for 15 minutes, then removed with water at room temperature. The result will not keep itself waiting.
Another tool that assists in the care – a refreshing mask. Several components able to restore elasticity and radiance to the face after a hard day. Mix in a blender 1 tbsp of baking soda, one egg protein, honey (a tablespoon is enough), 1 tsp. oat flakes, ½ tsp of Apple cider vinegar and half a fresh cucumber mask is ready!
You need to remember — soda substances are not suitable for everyday use!
Soda is not only used for cleaning or cooking, but in cosmetology. Making a once a week cleaning soda mask, you can achieve a great result!