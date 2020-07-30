Party on the roof and the night market: how to spend a weekend in new York (31 July – 2 Agusta)
What: Course “Why coffee keeps”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
More: Coffee is an Ethiopian plant, and source coffees that we called Arabica beans, grow at an altitude of about 1000 meters. Ethiopian residents used coffee berries as a stimulant remedy. In XII century Arabs who came to Ethiopia, I knew that coffee should grind into powder, pour hot water and drink the decoction. In the XV century there was a commercial explosion, began to open coffee shops (the first appeared in Istanbul). In the XVII century the first coffee houses in Europe. Initially, some believed that coffee is bad, but gradually the drink began to play an increasingly important role in everyday life. In this course you will learn about mild psychomotor stimulant, a reasonable rate of caffeine and adenosine receptors.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”sonic movie”
When: Saturday, August 1, from 20:00
Where: York College Performing Arts Center 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard Queens, NY 11451
Read more: “sonic movie” (Sonic the Hedgehog) is a feature film combining live actors and animation.
Sonic — extraterrestrial humanoid blue hedgehog with a fun and cheeky character, able to run at supersonic speeds and contain a tremendous source of energy. In his childhood he lived on another planet, where his guardian, an owl named longclaw (Longclaw), admonished him to hide his hand, but sonic didn’t listen to her. As a result, they are attacked by a tribe of echidnas that wants to capture Sonic because of his superpowers. Long Claw grabs Sonic and flies away with him, but it hurts the shot. To protect Sonic, she gives him a bag with unusual rings for hyperspace travel to send Sonic to another planet (which is our Earth), while it delays the echidna. Before that, she gives him another PEP talk: if it opens, it will have to go out to another planet, dull and populated by the mushrooms.
Cost: Free
What: Course on “human Impact on climate change”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
Read more: In the entire history of the Earth’s climate has changed many times. For example, the alternating periods of warming and cooling affect the trajectory of the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the tilt of earth’s axis. And since the beginning of the XX century, scientists have observed an increase in the average temperature of the earth’s surface and relate it to the human impact on the planet. On this course you will learn about the impact of man on climate change.
Cost: Free
What: Night market in the Bronx
When: Saturday, 1 August, 16:00
Where: 1 Fordham Plaza The Bronx, NY 10458
More info: Night market is the Bronx again waiting for guests. The market will find more than 100 vendors, who will offer to try dishes of different cuisines of the world and buy a variety of products.
Delicious food, refreshing drinks and live music — what more do you need for a great evening.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about cryptocurrency
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
Read more: Exploring the concept of cryptocurrency, you will understand not only the technology of the blockchain, but in a unique economic phenomena that arise with its implementation.
In the course of mastering the material, students will be able to form an idea of the key properties of blockchain technology to understand technological differences between the concepts of “electronic”, “digital” and “virtual” accounting units and to form their vision of the process of tokenization as an institution.
Cost: Free
What: farmer’s market
When: Saturday, 1 August, 17:00
Where: 203 E 37th St 203 East 37th Street Brooklyn, NY 11203
More info: Every Saturday in new York city is one of the largest farmers markets in the city. Here you will find the largest selection of fresh produce from local vendors, and unique items created by the artisans of new York.
In addition, it offers entertainment, tasty treats and drinks.
Cost: Free
What: Webinar “Get your brain in 14 days”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
More info: I Want to fall and do nothing. Every Monday a person thinks that the weekend will finally do their favorite hobby. But again, no time and effort. A familiar feeling?
In the webinar, “Get your brain in 14 days” you will learn a quick practice fight with fatigue, work motivation, learn to follow through, consider methods of improving its efficiency, as well as a lecturer Elena Lebedeva will tell you how not to delay big projects and effectively learn new.
Cost: Free
What: a free party on the rooftop.
When: Saturday, 1 August, 19:00
Where: Sky Room 330 West 40th Street New York, NY 10018
Read more: On Saturdays, the rooftop Sky Room are free party. Come enjoy drinks, great music and dancing, or relax in the outdoor heated patio and enjoy breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “Science of food”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 — August 2
Where: Online
More info: the Course consists of 7 lessons for leading professional chef and a chemist who will explain the processes that occur while cooking.
Professional chef to cook complicated dishes, but the chemist is to explain and demonstrate physical and chemical processes that occur with food in the cooking process.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/the transformers
When: Sunday, August 2, from 11:00
Where: York College Performing Arts Center 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard Queens, NY 11451
More info: the Film starts with the above the mouth of Optimus Prime, the destruction of the home planet of the transformers, Cybertron, during the struggle of the Autobots and Decepticons for possession of the great Spark — mehanoidnaya the source of all life on Cybertron. After the destruction of Cybertron, the Great all spark was lost to outer space. The Autobots went in search of her, but it was too late — the leader of the Decepticons Megatron found her first. However, as it turned out, he had just determined the location of the Spark, but couldn’t get her — because of an accident he himself for many centuries was a prisoner of the Earth.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
