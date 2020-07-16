Party on the roof and walk across the Brooklyn bridge: how to spend a weekend in new York (July 17-19)
What: Web design for beginners
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
Read more: Web design – the fastest growing sector in the IT and web designer is one of the most sought after professions in the digital industry. Modern mobile apps, websites and any other interfaces can’t be created without this specialist.
In a course on web design you will learn about the different types of sites, the laws of composition and draw a prototype of your site, learns about the rules of combining fonts, learn to distinguish “good” design from “bad”, but also to search and to write lyrics, learn color theory.
Cost: Free
What: Course “Internet Security”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
More info: We are accustomed to solve their problems with the help of the Internet where looking for to look for information, watch movies, play, buy the right things. It is quick and easy, but not always safe. Internet fraudsters hunt for our data, resources and money. In this course you will learn information about the types of online fraud and how to counteract it.
Cost: Free
What: the basics of Internet marketing
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
More info: In this course, students will learn what is a system of Internet marketing. Discuss the basic operating principles and system components: SEO, SMM, e-mail marketing, PR, contextual advertising. The training program is designed for those who want to get a General idea about the subject. It can be as leaders wishing to promote their project through the Internet, and novice professionals in the field of Internet marketing.
Cost: Free
What: Course “a brief history of the future”
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
More info: This course will tell you what we have to coexist in the twenty-first century, what is the cause of global warming, as predicted consequences of climate change and what methods you can slow down the process of temperature rise. You will learn how robots and artificial intelligence will help us in the fight for mental health and much more.
Cost: Free
What: History of art in 10 masterpieces
When: Friday-Sunday, 17-19 July
Where: Online
Read more: to understand the history of art, in this course you will consider only 10 of masterpieces, but in all possible angles.
Begin the journey with the ancient Greek and Roman sculpture, then you explore the paintings of da Vinci, Rubens, géricault, Degas, Picasso and get to the performances of Marina Abramovic.
Cost: Free
What: a free party on the rooftop.
When: Friday, July 17, from 19:00
Where: Sky Room 330 West 40th Street New York, NY 10018
Read more: Friday’s rooftop Sky Room are free party. Come to enjoy drinks, great music and dancing. This is a wonderful occasion to relax in the outdoor heated patio and enjoy breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/”the Cold heart”
When: Friday, July 17, 19:15
Where: Billian Legion Park 548 East Main Street Bound Brook, NJ 08805
More info: Elsa, a young Princess of the Kingdom of Arendelle, born with a magical ability to create ice and snow, and manage. She uses her magic when playing with her younger sister Anna. During one of the games in the Palace, Elsa slipped and accidentally hit his magic into the nurse’s head, causing it to start to freeze.
To save his daughter, the king and Queen seek help from the trolls. Their leader, Abbi heals Anna (there is a white strand of hair) and erases her memories of the magical abilities of the sisters. He warns Elsa that if she doesn’t learn to control my powers and yield to fear, it will lead to trouble. In an effort to protect Elsa and others from her powers, the Royal family is locked in the castle.
Cost: Free
What: Sunday brunch
When: Saturday, July 18, from 11:00
Where: Sweet Brooklyn Bar & Grill 608 Nostrand Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216
More: Spend a Saturday with good food, cocktails and relaxing music. Here you can not only have a family evening, but also to meet new interesting people. After brunch, guests may enjoy the hot party.
Cost: Free
What: Walk across the Brooklyn bridge
When: Saturday, July 18, from 19:00
Where: Brooklyn Bridge, New York, NY 10038
Read more: Join in a fun walk across the Brooklyn bridge. The participants will attend about two miles along the waterfront across the bridge to new York and back. Definitely need to adhere to social distancing and wearing face masks.
Cost: Free
What: a drive-in movie/Back to the future
When: Saturday, July 18, from 21:00
Where: 1 Oak Street, Brooklyn
Read more: Marty McFly — ordinary seventeen year old American teenager from a dysfunctional family of Makhloev living in the town of hill valley (California). His father George suffers taunts and bullying of his boss Biff Tannen, and his mother Lorraine is an alcoholic and overweight. On the morning of 24 October 1985, Marty on the way to school, comes home to his friend, scientist Dr. Emmett brown nicknamed Doc, but it did not catch. Doc calls Marty and asks to meet at 1:15 am in the Parking lot at a shopping center Twin pines to show him something amazing.
Cost: From $0
bookmark