Parubiy publicly embarrassed at a polling station

The speaker of Parliament came to the polls without the most important

In the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted the most well-known politicians, among them Andrew paruby. The speaker of the Parliament, which is on the election list of the party “European solidarity”, was in an embarrassing situation at a polling station due to the fact that he arrived to vote without ID. About it reports RBC-Ukraine.

The Deputy remembered about the forgotten passport already at the polling station. As it turned out, he forgot his home and the head of Parliament had to wait until the document will bring an assistant. Only after that Andriy Parubiy was able to vote.

“Yes, I forgot my passport,” he said to the journalist.

The speaker of Parliament had to stand in line, while the ballot was received by other voters.

Parubiy suggested that the first meeting of the new Parliament could take place in late August — early September.

According to him, after the announcement of the election results, he initiates the creation of working groups that will address the issues of number of committees of the new Parliament and Seating of deputies in the session hall.

Parubiy commented on the results of the elections on a mazhoritarka.

“In many constituencies in Western Ukraine, for example, favorites are shoulder to shoulder, crushing victories, as in previous elections, I do not expect”, — he said.