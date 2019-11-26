Passed, approved: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walked with her daughter on the stage (photos)
American actor Bradley Cooper and Russian model Irina Shayk, who after his break agreed to share custody of our daughter equally, honestly fulfill its obligations. Two year old Leah de Sien Shake Cooper photographed in new York with both parents take turns in one day. First child walked 44-year-old Cooper. He later passed the baton to the 33-year-old Shake.
Day, according to Daily Mail, was cold. Leah was in a warm coat, a striped cap and rubber boots. Her mother in the Park from SAM for $ 995. And Bradley went out in sweat pants, jacket and sneakers.
A native of Chelyabinsk region of Russia Irina, who previously dated footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, was in a romantic relationship with Bradley in 2015. Leah was born on 21 March 2017. And in June 2019, it became known that the couple broke up amid rumors about the novel Cooper with singer Lady Gaga.
