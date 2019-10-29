Passenger aircraft pretended to be pregnant to avoid paying for Luggage
Some travelers will do everything possible to save money on airline tickets. In an attempt to avoid paying for Luggage, Rebecca Andrews came up with, she believed was a foolproof plan: fake pregnant belly to smuggle some of his most heavy items. About it writes the People.
Andrews, travel blogger, detailing his plan to “fight the system” and not to pay the Australian airline Jetstar an additional cost of $41 in an article published last week by the website Escape.
Providing step-by-step guide on how to make realistic-looking belly, Andrews recommended to wear something elastic, and then wrap “your the smallest, but the most serious subjects — the so-called electronic components” in a “slippery” fabric.
To complete the illusion, she formed a bundle, put there another heavy object (your laptop) and put it to the back of the dress and then put on three layers of clothing to try to hide what was really going on underneath.
While it may seem crazy that it could work, Andrews said about pregnancy was a little confused about one mother, whom she encountered at Sydney airport, she asked in what month of pregnancy is Andrews.
However, the plan failed when the time came to sit on the flight.
When Andrews got to the gate, she found that she was the last person boarded, which meant that “all employees pay attention to me”
“When I walked down the ramp, I dropped the ticket. So all looked at me again, — she wrote. — When I bent over to pick up a ticket, on my back clearly affected the shape of the laptop.”
Andrews admitted in almost all of his scheme before the airline staff.
In the end, Andrews said that she had to pay for baggage.
“I would do it again-just need to make sure I’m not the last person who sits on the Board,” she wrote.