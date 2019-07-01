Passenger Boeing makes emergency landing in tel Aviv
July 1, 2019
PHOTO : Mir24.tv / Svetlana Rodina
Boeing 737 with a damaged chassis made an emergency landing at the international airport named Ben-Gurion in tel Aviv, reports channel “MIR 24” with reference to RIA “Novosti”.
After the announcement of higher level of danger to the airport was directed over a hundred ambulances. On Board were 152 people, by landing nobody has suffered.
Clarifies that the liner Bulgarian airlines followed in tel Aviv from Cologne. When the ground crew received the fault alarm, emergency aircraft in the air began to be accompanied by two F-16 fighter.
Their pilots were able to tour the Boeing from the outside and make sure that the broken tire to the left rear of the chassis.