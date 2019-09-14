Passenger train staged Laundry
September 14, 2019
Kelvin Mensah from London so many runs that he absolutely does not have time for daily chores.
Merry is committed to save time as it can. One day he decided that a trip to the commuter train perfectly suited to do the Laundry.
Armed with a bucket, water, detergent, and even dryer, Calvin quietly started postirochnaya, surprising many of the other passengers.
However, man can not be called so original and eccentric. In fact, he was the comedian who started the big wash just to get new material for the next show.