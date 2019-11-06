‘Passengers can suffocate’: in yet another Boeing found a dangerous fault
A former employee of the Boeing company spoke about the problem with the oxygen system on the plane the 787 Dreamliner. This writes Lenta.Ru.
57-year-old Manager quality control John Barnett, who has worked at Boeing for 32 years, said that the company neglected safety and accelerate the build process to quickly release liner. In 2016, it found that the emergency oxygen system of the aircraft is faulty and if during the flight will start sudden decompression, all passengers will be left without oxygen.
According to Barnett, during the tests, simulating the opening of oxygen cylinders in case of a fall of pressure in the plane, they were checked about 300 copies, 75 of which did not deploy properly.
When the specialist wanted to understand the problem, the managers of Boeing thwarted his attempts. Now the company denies the allegations. The Boeing representatives acknowledged that in 2017 got a few oxygen tanks that were not disclosed properly, but they said that these cylinders were removed from production.
Earlier in April, John Barnett also accused the company of using defective parts in the Assembly of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft, as reported by the New York Times. Then the Manager claimed that the factory in Charleston, where the assembled aircraft was a weak quality control and it threatens the safety of flights.
- March 10 Boeing 737 Max 8 of Ethiopian Airlines airline performing flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, crashed 60 kilometres East of the capital of Ethiopia. The plane crash claimed the lives of 157 people, among whom were citizens of 35 countries, including three Russians.
- This disaster was the second plane crash of this type for six months at the end of October 2018, the same “Boeing” Indonesian company Lion Air fell into the Java sea shortly after taking off from the airport of Jakarta. Killing all 189 people aboard.
- Immediately after the disaster in Ethiopia, many countries have suspended flights of Boeing 737 Max 8.
- The last flights of liners of family 737 Max 8 has suspended US.
- The Minister of transport of Ethiopia Dagmawit of Mages said that these “black boxes” of the crashed on March 10, Boeing 737 MAX 8 talk about “obvious similarities” with the crash of the same model in Indonesia in October 2018. The company does not agree.
- Many of the pilots who had to operate Boeing 737 MAX, a wrecked in Ethiopia, versed in the administration of the model airplane using the iPad tablet.