Passengers in shock, flying to Florida the plane in a matter of minutes fell by 9 km
The Delta Air Lines flight bound for Fort Lauderdale (FL), off course and made an unplanned landing because of the “unequal pressure in the cabin”, which forced pilots to make a quick controlled descent. This writes Fox News.
Flight 2353 Delta Air Lines out of Atlanta (GA), made an emergency landing in Tampa about half an hour after takeoff.
The aircraft had to be reduced from 39 000 feet (about 12 km) up to 10,000 ft (3 km) in just 8 minutes.
Photo taken by airplane passengers, can be seen the oxygen masks that drop out in case of emergency. Passengers described the situation as terrible and chaotic.
“Dropped oxygen masks. We started to panic,” said one of the passengers in Harris Dewoskin.
“Scary when you really don’t know what’s going on. Located at an altitude of 15,000 ft, this is certainly one of the most scary moments”, — said Dewoskin.
Another passenger said that he texted his family to let them know he loves them. And yet — I praise Delta for what they have coped with this situation.
Delta apologized for the incident.
“We apologize to our customers 2353 flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, landed in Tampa from breaching the cabin,” said the airline.
After landing, passengers were transported from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale by bus.
The plane is currently evaluating the the maintenance team.