Passengers the longest flight in the world tested ways to overcome jetlag
Sounds crazy, but scientists believe that the dance “Macarena” helps to overcome jet lag. It was written during a record 20-hour flight from new York (USA) Sydney (Australia). This writes the New York Post.
That sounds flat out nuts. But can the dance “Macarena” at an altitude of 35,000 ft to help you deal with delay?
So does the “Macarena” to help overcome jet lag at a height of 35,000 ft (10.6 km)? It may well be!
Although the purpose of the flight is to make the journey — a grueling 19 hours and 16 minutes — on a commercial flight one day, this particular flight was intended for research purposes to see the effects of such a long trip for passengers, pilots and crew members.
Take into account not only the duration of the flight, but the time difference between new York and Sydney. In the Australian city of time ahead by as much as 15 hours, which can cause travelers especially terrible jet lag, fatigue, sleep problems, irritability and even stomach problems.
Therefore, when 49 passengers boarded the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Friday, October 18 in the evening at 21:30, they were immediately transferred to the Sydney time — lunch time Saturday to see if they can avoid a terrible jetlag.
Some of the methods used for waking people was quite simple, for example, to keep the light on for about eight hours.
Others were weirder.
The passengers, all of whom were the seats of the business class with fully flat bed, after planting were spicy dinner, not to sleep.
After a few hours all members of the flight together done charging.
Then, a few hours later, they danced “the Macarena”.
Mary Carroll, senior researcher of the flight, said some of these actions were designed to make everyone feel awake.
“As we head West, we need to delay sleep time,” she says.
It makes sense, says Rebecca Salbu, consultant pharmacist, which examined current and potential methods of pharmacotherapy when changing time zones.
“Macarena can be a great way to get people to train, to stay awake and interested in this activity, not just walking through the aisles, she says. — As a bonus, any kind of physical activity is beneficial for lowering the risk of blood clots that may have formed as a result of prolonged sitting”.
According to Salbu in spicy food is the result of scattering some logic, although its disadvantages can outweigh the benefits.
“You shouldn’t eat spicy food before going to sleep; this may not allow you to fall asleep, she says. But the reason — “indigestion” — not good”.
In all the experiments the lights may have been the best.
“The tested behavior, such as spicy foods, stretching and dancing, do nothing to jetlag, but designed to help people stay awake,” says Mickey Beyer-Clausen, CEO of app Timeshifter to facilitate the change of time zones.
And Salbu, and Beyer-Clausen say that there are other ways of dealing with getlegal, especially when you travel across several time zones at once. Beyer-Clausen recommends low doses of caffeine to maintain alertness.
The biggest Salbu recommendation is to avoid alcohol on the plane
“Many people think that alcohol consumption during the flight will help them get to sleep, she says. The alcohol may actually reduce the quality of sleep and may ultimately inflict greater damage to the body when landing.”
And when you turn off the lights to sleep, make sure the lights are off everywhere.
“There are no devices, no music — just a sleep mask, noise cancelling headphones and all,” she says.