Passengers will now compensate for delays (PHOTOS)

After several months of discussions, yesterday, finally announced the entry into force of the canadian regulations on the protection of the rights of air passengers. Passengers now have the right to compensation in case of delay or flight cancellation.

The passengers removed from the flight, will receive $ 2400 in compensation.

In the case of waiting on the runway, you are guaranteed access to toilets, proper ventilation, food, drinks and the opportunity to communicate using various means of communication. If the plane is delayed more than three hours, passengers should be given the right to leave the aircraft, except for situations where this is not possible for security reasons.

If the airline loses or damages baggage, the passenger is entitled to compensation in the amount of $ 2,100.

These updated rules apply to any flight outside of Canada or domestic, including flights.

A small airline will pay compensation in a smaller size than the major airlines which serve two million passengers or more.

These new rules have caused controversy. On the one hand, the international air transport Association said that the new rules violate international agreements, and Canada has no authority to impose such rules.

The Association asks the Federal court to undo the changes. At this point, if the carriers fail to comply with these rules, they face fines.

On the other hand, experts on the rights of the passengers declare that these rules do not take into account the characteristics of people with disabilities who are unable to sit in the cabin of the plane on the runway for a long time.

This is only the first stage of the updated provisions on the protection of the rights of passengers. December 15 will be added to the new sections.