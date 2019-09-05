Passion and tenderness: Irina Bilyk rocked in unexpected ways (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, who recently revealed racy bed photos, asked their fans to choose which way they like.
“Hey, honey, prepare for you something new, but need some advice. What’s closer to 1 or 2?” — she wrote on Instagram, adding two pictures.
On one of them the singer posing in extravagant and sexy outfit, showing off shapely legs and ample bosom.
The second image Bilyk more demure long dress and a delicate wreath.
Fans liked both images, but they think the second is more original.
“In the first photo I thought that Tanya Ovsienko. Well, very similar, the second can not go wrong Iryna Bilyk, in the usual way,” “the First — Ovsienko young,” say the commentators.
Earlier, Irina Bilyk had a fight with Catherine Kuhar from “Tancu s with a stars”.
