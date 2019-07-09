Passive alcohol is also very dangerous
One in five Americans suffers from alcohol addiction of others. To such conclusion researchers from the United States.
We all know about the dangers of passive Smoking, i.e. the inhalation of tobacco smoke that you breathe out near us smokers. It is known that passive Smoking also increases the risk of lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases. It turns out that the danger to health and passive alcoholism, that is being with the people abusing alcohol. Published in the U.S. a study showed that only in America, 53 million people suffer from the fact that their loved ones drink alcohol in excess. Unfortunately, in Russia this number may be higher, and our compatriots, this problem is known very well.
The victim so-called passive alcoholism may face physical and emotional violence they often face serious financial difficulties, and sometimes their personal belongings just sold to get money to buy alcohol. And it could be as passive alcoholism in families and random people. For example, men are often faced with passive alcohol from strangers when drunk people in any public scandals or fights. Women suffer more from passive alcoholism of their loved ones, like husbands, brothers or sons.
The authors of the study believe that the number of victims of passive alcoholism in many countries is greatly underestimated, and they are much more than many people think. Physical aggression is one of the most important and dangerous manifestations of this phenomenon.